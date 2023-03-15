Open in App
WJTV 12

Singer Bobby Caldwell dies at 71 after being ‘floxed’

By Alix MartichouxChristine Samra,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlYG2_0lJurFEx00

( KTLA ) – Singer Bobby Caldwell, famous for his R&B hits “What You Won’t Do For Love” and “Open Your Eyes,” has died. He was 71.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his passing on Twitter on Wednesday morning. She said he had been suffering from health issues for the past six years.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken,” she tweeted.” Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

According to Regenerative Medicine L.A. , being “floxed” means “your body has suffered from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress due to an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.”

Caldwell’s team revealed to TMZ that the “Real Thing” singer had a bad reaction to a prescribed antibiotic and said it caused his Achilles tendon to rupture, which caused him to suffer from nerve damage.

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics are used to treat serious bacterial infections, including bacterial pneumonia, according to the Food and Drug Administration . In 2018, the FDA updated its warning about the type of antibiotics, saying they can cause blood sugar problems, serious mental health side effects, increased risk of tendonitis and tendon rupture.

A 2021 study estimated acute tendon pain occurred in about 2% of patients 65 and older who are prescribed with this type of antibiotics.

Despite the potential for serious side effects, the FDA maintained that in cases of serious bacterial infections, “the benefits of these drugs outweigh the risks.”

The collection of rare side effects associated with the antibiotics are sometimes called fluoroquinolone toxicity, or being “floxed” for short.

For some, the tendinitis mixed with cognitive issues is extremely painful. It “can feel like a bomb going off in their body with new symptoms appearing daily for the first 90 days,” said Regenerative Medicine.

Caldwell’s voice has transcended generations due to his 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do For Love.” The song has been remade by Boyz II Men, Snoh Aalegra, Michael Bolton, Roy Ayers, Phyllis Hyman and Go West. In 1998, the song was sampled in Tupac Shakur’s hit “Do for Love.”

Caldwell also wrote songs for  Neil Diamond, Al Jarreau, Roberta Flack and Boz Scaggs. He wrote the 1986 hit “The Next Time I Fall” for Amy Grant and Peter Cetera.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opp pastor killed, friend noticed unusual thing day of murder
Opp, AL5 days ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
This Mississippi girl is ready for 'American Idol' judges. Who is she?
Sumrall, MS3 days ago
Woman charged for January murder in Jackson
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Two arrested after man found shot, killed in Jackson
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Jackson mayor reacts to Supreme Court garbage decision
Jackson, MS6 days ago
Body of Jackson 15-year-old found on Agape Drive
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Crystal Springs teacher charged with molestation
Crystal Springs, MS5 days ago
Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Rasheem Carter’s family releases independent autopsy results
Fayette, MS5 days ago
One shot during meetup to buy Xbox in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA18 hours ago
MPD: Mom attacks cop so son can escape being arrested
Memphis, TN12 days ago
Suspects wanted for shooting at Jackson Shell gas station
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Woman accused of hitting two people with van in Carroll County
Carrollton, MS6 days ago
Two people wanted for 1984 Grand Isle ‘Man in the well’ cold case
Grand Isle, LA2 days ago
Metrocenter Mall in Jackson, MS – Lesson in Retail Evolution
Jackson, MS8 days ago
Ohio teen accused of attacking Def Leppard drummer at Florida hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
McCarthy calls for no protests or violence over potential Trump arrest
Manhattan, NY56 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy