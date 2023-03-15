Open in App
FastBreak on FanNation

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out due to personal reasons .

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the last 12 games, so this will be his 13th straight out of the starting lineup.

He had been in the middle of another very productive season with averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 37 games.

The former Kansas star is also shooting a tremendous 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

Last season, Wiggins was a big reason why the Warriors were able to win their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

Right now, they are 36-33 in 69 games, which has them in a tie with the Clippers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, the matchup will have significant implications on the standings.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

However, they have struggled in a big way on the road, going just 7-26 in 33 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Clippers enter the matchup with the same record (36-33 in 69 games) and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they have been solid, going 18-15 in the 33 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

