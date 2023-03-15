Open in App
Robertson County Source

WEATHER 3-15-16-2023 Beware The Ides of March

By Clark Shelton,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1894BH_0lJuXjJF00

Seeing temps climb and will see the winds start to pick up which means one thing… Storms are marching in… Your Thursday night late looks bumpy. We will monitor the chance of strong and possibly severe storms for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A look ahead to your weekend is simply put…COLD! Gusty winds and cool to cold temps are in the forecast for the weekend, so don’t put the coats away yet!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy