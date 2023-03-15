Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes, Grace Berger Named AP All-Americans

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Grace Berger have been named Associated Press All-Americans, the league announced Wednesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and graduate student guard Grace Berger have been named Associated Press All-Americans, the league announced Wednesday.

Holmes becomes the program's first AP First-Team All-American while Berger was awarded an honorable mention.

Holmes was an AP All-American honorable mention too back in the 2020-21 season. She has since stepped up her game as she's raked in plenty of awards this season including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big Ten first team.

The Gorham, Maine native is averaging a team-high 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and leads the conference with a 68.8 percent from the field ranking second in the country.

Louisville, Ky. native Berger earned her honorable mention honor for the second consecutive season and was also named to the All-Big Ten first team for the fourth time in her final season wearing the cream and crimson.

Berger averages 12.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. She also overcame a right knee injury that kept her out for six weeks earlier this season.

With Berger leading the way at point guard and Holmes' soft hands and smooth footwork down low, the Hoosiers have a great shot at the deepest run in the NCAA Tournament the program has ever seen.

On Selection Sunday, Indiana earned its first one-seed in program history and will host selected First Four through second round games inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington starting on Thursday, March 16.

