Predictions for the Minnesota Class 2A girls basketball state tournament

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (29-1) vs. No. 1-seed Providence Academy (27-2), 3/15 at 6 p.m.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and Providence Academy tip off first in the Class AA Tournament on Wednesday.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial has had an impressive season, going 29-1 and have not lost a game since January 7. The Knights have three players scoring in double digits and dominated the Valley Conference all year en route to the state tournament. The Knights face their toughest opponent in Providence Academy this week.

Providence Academy is the No. 1-seed in the Class 2A tournament, and for good reason. Maddyn Greenway leads the way for the Lions by averaging an insane 31.2 points per game. The Lions have defeated the likes of Hopkins, Mahtomedi and Becker easily this season. The Lions could easily hang with the likes of Class 4A teams, and they win this one with no issue.

Prediction: Providence Academy 90, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

No. 5-seed Minnehaha Academy (22-7) vs. no. 4-seed New London-Spicer (28-1), 3/15 at 8 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy has all the potential to pull off a victory in this one. The Redhawks have played a tougher schedule than New London-Spicer and have hung around with teams like Providence Academy.

The Redhawks rely on sophomore guard Addi Mack, who is averaging 29.9 points per game. New London-Spicer should be a tough first round draw.

New London-Spicer has lost one game all season. The Wildcats dominated the Wright County West Conference and feature two sisters, Avery Rich and Dakota Rich, as their leaders.

The Wildcats have dominated opponents all season, but their schedule has been much easier than Minnehaha Academy. This game should be a true toss up with the more battle tested Redhawks winning in an upset.

Prediction: Minnehaha Academy 70, New London-Spicer 65

Crosby-Ironton (23-7) vs. No. 2-seed Goodhue (27-3), 3/15 at 6 p.m.

Crosby-Ironton came out as the leaders in the Mid-State Conference and has an impressive resume. The Rangers have won twelve straight games, and in that stretch, defeated New London-Spicer and Minnehaha Academy.

Freshman Tori Oehrlein leads the Rangers averaging 31.5 points per game. The Rangers will rely on the young playmaker's ability to pull the upset against Goodhue.

Goodhue has won nine straight games and defeated a great Caledonia team to get to the Class 2A tournament. The Wildcats struggled with Stewartville this year and dominated everyone else along the way. Crosby-Ironton has the offensive firepower and wins against top level teams in the state in order to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Crosby-Ironton 65, Goodhue 62

Perham (26-3) vs. No. 3-seed Albany (28-1), 3/15 at 8 p.m.

Perham dominated the Heart O’Lakes Conference this year, and its only three losses are against top teams in Sauk Centre, Pequot Lakes and Providence Academy.

Willow Thiel leads the Yellowjackets and averages 20 points per game. The Yellowjackets received a tough draw and have to face off against Albany in the first round.

Albany has one loss on the season and they have not lost a game since December 20. The Huskies only loss of the year is against top-rated New London-Spicer.

They dominated the Granite Ridge Conference with one of the best starting lineups in the state featuring a starting lineup of very balanced scoring.

The Huskies win this one and continue their tournament run.

Prediction: Albany 63, Perham 50

Class 2A semifinal

Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy, 3/17 at 6 p.m.

Two teams very familiar with one another face off on Thursday in the second round of the Class 2A tournament.

Providence Academy is the number one seed for a reason. Greenway and the Lions are on a mission in the Class 2A tournament.

The Redhawks may be the only team that can stop the Lions in the Class 2A tournament. Minnehaha Academy played Providence Academy tough in both matchups but, ultimately, fell short. Look for more of the same in this one.

Prediction: Providence Academy 85, Minnehaha Academy 70

Crosby-Ironton vs. Albany, 3/17 at 8 p.m.

Crosby-Ironton pulls the upset in round one and are rewarded with a one-loss Albany team in the next round. The Rangers have defeated teams on the same level as Albany this year and could be the Cinderella of the Class 2A tournament.

Albany will look to shut down any talk of a glass slipper with a victory over Crosby-Ironton. Albany’s only loss of the year was against the same New London-Spicer team that Crosby-Ironton defeated a few weeks ago.

The glass slipper still fits in this one, and Crosby-Ironton surprises everyone and moves on to the Class 2A title.

Prediction: Crosby-Ironton 74, Albany 70

Class 2A Final

Providence Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton, 3/18 at 2 p.m.

Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton face off in the Class 2A title game.

Providence Academy has an offensive output that many teams cannot keep up with in the state. Crosby-Ironton has defeated some tough teams to get to this point, and it faces off against the toughest opponent that they have faced all year.

In the end, Providence Academy is destined to hoist the Class 2A title.

Prediction: Providence Academy 84, Crosby-Ironton 70