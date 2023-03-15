Sunderland vs Sheffield United: How to watch, team news, recent form and referee

All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Sunderland face back to back home games at the Stadium of Light starting with Sheffield United in midweek who currently occupy one of the automatic promotion spots.

Last time out, Sunderland secured a hard fought 1-0 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road, while Sheffield United lost at home to Luton Town 1-0.

After the positive result this weekend, it meant Tony Mowbray's side got back to winning ways, leaving his side five points adrift of the play-off spots.

How to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield United

When: Wednesday 15th March 2023, Kick-off: 8pm

Where: Stadium of Light

How to watch: Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football

The game is being broadcast and shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football. With the game being on TV, there is no SAFSEE stream in the UK for the match although Fans can purchase a Now TV subscription or pay a one off fee to watch the game.

Team News

Alex Pritchard is in line to make his return for Sunderland tomorrow night after recovering from a minor injury problem, but Amad Diallo is set to miss out as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Lynden Gooch is also now back amongst the squad after making his return at Norwich City on Sunday.

Tommy Doyle could feature for Sheffield United as Paul Heckingbottom continues to manage his playing time.

One player who will definitely miss out for the Blades is Andre Brooks who suffered a training ground injury and is currently wearing a protective boot.

Last meeting

The two teams last played each other in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday 17th August 2022, with the lads going down in a 2-1 defeat at Bramall lane.

The Sunderland goal was scored by Lynden Gooch.

Sunderland team: Patterson, O'Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Pritchard, Simms, Stewart

Recent form

Sunderland: DLLLW

Sheffield United: LWLWL

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Sunderland wins: 5

Draws: 0

Sheffield United wins: 5

Matthew Donohue will take charge of this match. He has refereed 35 matches over the last 12 months and issued 43 yellow cards.

He will be assisted by Richard Wild and Paul Hodskinson, with Ben Toner acting as the fourth official.

What the Managers have said

Tony Mowbray will be hoping to continue his sides momentum after an impressive away performance at the weekend and will urge his side to attack the last 10 matches and see where it takes them.

Mowbray said: "Our next three games are against second, fourth and first in the league.

"They're big tests and good challenges for us, I don't feel there's any pressure on us other than to give it everything we've got.

"I think we can go into the next ten games and attack and be positive. There's been a lot of good stuff gone on with this team and they've work extremely hard, we want to be positive and play on the front foot and see how many wins we can get.

"The madness of this league is that if we were able to win on Wednesday and then against Luton, all of a sudden you've won three on the bounce and we could be sneaking right in on the cusp of the play-offs with seven games to go.

"That's what I'd like the team to try and achieve, to have flirted with the play-offs right until the end and create the excitement for the supporters. I think it's been a positive season for the club and to be in and around it, to even be discussing it, is a positive having come out of League One.

"We'll take the confidence of going and winning away at Norwich into these games, and yet I'm very aware that we are in the bottom half for home form, and right up there away from home.

"It's something we need to address moving forward, that balance, maybe we're a bit too expansive and leaving ourselves vulnerable.

"And yet, a lot of the people I speak to who come to the games have enjoyed the brand of football. So we have to get the balance between winning games and scoring goals. Of course there's lots of different things in the equation, it's been a little unusual and stop-start this season in terms of losing Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

"I hope after 46 games we'll have accrued a good number of points and given a good account of ourselves."

Paul Heckingbottom is expecting an electric atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, but will he hoping his side can bounce back and complete the double over Sunderland.

Heckingbottom said: "The last time we played Sunderland at Bramall lane (in August) we had John Egan playing a diag from the middle centre-back to Rhys Norrington-Davies getting in behind their defence. Rhys was our left centre-back. That's what we want. That's the intent we're talking about.

"Last ten games. They get bigger, tougher. The atmosphere up there's going to be great. We like that.

"We need to go and produce a performance we know we're capable of."

Tony Mowbray will probably find it hard to make changes following the fine win at Norwich, so he will likely name an unchanged team.

Sunderland predicted line-up vs Sheff Utd (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, O'Nien; Neil, Michut; Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Gelhardt

Read more Sunderland news