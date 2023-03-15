Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Commander Country

Commanders Claim Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Off Waivers; New Starter?

By Jeremy Brener,

4 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Cam Dantzler Sr. and the Washington Commanders claimed him immediately, giving the team some much-needed depth at the position.

In the midst of the free agency chaos, the Washington Commanders made an under-the-radar move that could pay big dividends during the season.

The team announced that it claimed Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers.

The Vikings cut Dantzler, who started nine games this past season, ahead of the final year of his contract, meaning he will hit free agency after the 2023 campaign.

But the Commanders may have found a short-term solution for its starting cornerback hole. Washington has been looking for a starting corner ever since it traded William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline following poor performances in the beginning of the season.

The team employs Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, but Washington needed some more depth.

Dantzler will likely slot in as an outside cornerback, giving the team the luxury to move Fuller or St-Juste to the slot.

Claiming Dantzler off waivers may change the Commanders ' plans at the top of the draft. While cornerback is still a need for Washington given the fact that Fuller and Dantzler are free agents following the season, it may not be the team's biggest need anymore. The team could target a tight end, a position the Commanders struggled mightily at in 2022, or they could simply take the best player available ... which may or may not be a cornerback.

