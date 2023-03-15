Open in App
Harry Styles Helps Fan Propose In Sweet Duet At Concert

By Sarah Tate,

4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Seeing Harry Styles and getting engaged to the love of your life in the same night? A dream come true!

Styles was mid-concert during a show in Manila on Tuesday (March 14), chatting with fans as he usually does when he noticed a couple in the crowd holding up a sign reading, "Harry, my boyfriend said he'll propose if you duet with him."

How can anyone pass up an invitation like that? It turns out even the Harry's House singer couldn't let the opportunity to help a fan propose simply slip away, per NME . After asking if they were sure and "ready to get married," he inquired about what song they wanted to sing, landing on "Sign Of The Times."

As Styles and the fan started the duet, the man finally popped the question to the raucous cheers of the crowd, causing Styles to happily run around the stage. He even changed up the lyrics to the hit song to mark the occasion.

The sweet moment was captured by a fan and shared online. Check out the video below.

While this moment was beautiful and incredibly special, it's not even the first time that Styles has played a part in some personal announcements including a time when he joked that fans stole the show after getting engaged at his concert.

