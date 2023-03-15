Open in App
GamesRadar

Ashley's 'special' outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake's deluxe edition are the game's biggest horrors

By Hirun Cryer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqwjQ_0lJuSSe500

Resident Evil 4 remake 's bonus costumes for Ashley Graham have been unveiled, and they're nothing short of monstrous.

Capcom's remake is filled with monsters, including Las Plagas, the villainous Salazar, and apparently Ashley Graham's alternative costumes. The official Resident Evil 4 remake website has now been updated to show the bonus costumes for Ashley, including the 'Romantic' set, which you can see just below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnNA7_0lJuSSe500

(Image credit: Capcom)

If this costume is enough to get your heart racing, then yes, maybe it really can be considered "romantic." The names of these bonus costumes for Leon Kennedy and Ashley probably won't do anything to dissuade the heathens out there that think they should be a romantic item.

If you thought that was bad, get a load of what awaits below. These are apparently the 'Casual' outfits for Leon and Ashley, and if this is what counts as "casual" for the latter, we'd dread to see what "flashy" or "extravagant" counts as for the daughter of the President of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGoWn_0lJuSSe500

(Image credit: Capcom)

Oh, you'll have to shell out $70/£65 to get hold of these costumes, by the way. The Casual and Romantic outfits are only available with the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 remake, which is a pretty steep asking price for what's effectively four affronts against humanity.

It's not just the costumes that come in this pricey edition, though. You'll also get access to two further outfits for Leon, two filter modes, two weapons, a treasure map, the option for the original game's soundtrack, and a pair of shades for Leon. Now that we think about it, shades sound like a stellar outfit for the wisecracking hero.

Resident Evil 4 remake finally launches next week on March 24 for PC, PS5 , PS4, and Xbox Series X /S.

Here's why the recent Chainsaw Demo has set our hype for Resident Evil 4 remake into overdrive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy