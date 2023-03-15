Katie Maloney Rips Apart 'Idiot' Raquel Leviss For Shocking Tom Sandoval Affair: 'You Deserve What’s Coming To You'

mega

Katie Maloney is not happy she ever gave Raquel Leviss the benefit of the doubt.

While making an appearance on the Wednesday, March 15, episode of her Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent 's " Give Them Lala " podcast, the Something About Her cofounder trashed the former beauty queen for her bombshell affair with Tom Sandoval — all while behind Ariana Madix 's back.

“I gave you every opportunity,” Maloney told her friend about how she treated the 28-year-old, who allegedly also romanced her ex-husband Tom Schwartz last year. “I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was."

“The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot,” the 36-year-old scathingly noted of Leviss. "You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

Maloney also had a few choice words for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman. “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me," the reality star explained of her former spouse's best friend , who she has notoriously feuded with for years.

When asked about if she saw signs of trouble in her business partner's relationship with Sandoval, Maloney said although she never told Madix, she saw some similarities between the ex-couple's union and her former marriage to Schwartz. “Who wants to say, ‘Hey, you know that marriage I just ended because of all these things? I see that in your own relationship?'" she revealed to Kent.

“Not many women are strong enough to say, ‘This is not what I want to be in,'" Kent reminded Maloney about her 2022 divorce from their costar after more than a decade together. “I do admire … that something horrific didn’t happen for you to get that strength [to leave Schwartz].”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen teased on his Monday, March 13, radio show that the "You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney" podcast host and the 32-year-old played a huge part in upcoming epodes of uncovering some of the signs that existed about Leviss and Sandoval's secret romance .

“I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’” the executive producer said before noting, “the conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel, are not to be believed in the light of what has come out."