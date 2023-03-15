NC State HC Wes Moore: 'We've got one last chance to make a positive statement'

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 02: Head coach Wes Moore of the NC State Wolfpack directs his team against the Syracuse Orange during the first half of their game in the second round of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 02, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NC State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore shared a relatable moment during his Monday morning press conference this week. When asked if he expected the Wolfpack to end up on the No. 7 seed line, he said he monitors the bracketologists just like everyone else and noted that the metrics were kind to the program this year.

After falling in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal, NC State starts its March Madness run Friday at 10 p.m. EST. No. 10-seeded Princeton and the Pack will face off against each other in Salt Lake City.

Regardless of the seeding line, location or opponent in the program’s round of 64 clash, Moore views this as an opportunity to generate some positive momentum after snapping its 10-game conference tournament winning streak earlier this month.

“The ACC tournament was kind of like our whole season,” Moore said. “I thought, the Syracuse game, we played really well and did some good things. Then, the Notre Dame game kind of disappointed, so it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster, and hopefully we can have a little more consistency when we get out to Utah.”

Moore acknowledged that the Wolfpack dealt with some tough losses this season, but the team finished No. 17 in the NET Rankings, No. 17 in Masseyratings.com’s strength of schedule metric and wrapped up the regular season with wins over UNC, Louisville and Notre Dame.

NC State’s 1983 men’s basketball national championship team won two games in Ogden, Utah, and the head coach is hoping to replicate some of that success.

“Maybe we can catch some of that mojo,” Moore said.

Utah, the No. 2-seeded program hosting NC State for the opening rounds, has not lost at home this year, but the Pack is focused on Princeton and the challenges the Tigers, which have won 15 consecutive games, present for Friday.

“They usually switch almost all picks on the ball,” Moore said. “They chase you off screens, so they’re fairly aggressive with their defense, and we’ve got to make sure we value the ball. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve got to be able to get some shots and get good shots.”

One key factor in the Wolfpack’s preparation for its tournament run will be Diamond Johnson’s injury status. Moore previously said the team planned on the All-ACC guard returning this week, but her status for Friday is now in doubt.

“We’ve got a few more days here, but she’s still struggling some, so we’ll see,” Moore said. “I know she is still experiencing pain and that sort of thing, so it’s going to be a challenge for sure, but [I] don’t want to slam the door shut yet.”

Following NC State’s up-and-down season so far, Moore said the team will “wipe the slate clean” this week and lock in as the program attempts to reach its fifth consecutive Sweet 16.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster this year, especially in conference play, but it doesn’t matter now,” Moore said.

“We’ve got one last chance to make a positive statement, so that’s what we’ve got to try to go out and do.”