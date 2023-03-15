WeAreSC On3 3/15/23: Columbus Bound, Head Coach Rankings, and Everything School
By Adam Bradford,
4 days ago
WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at USC Basketball traveling to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Tournament, two prominent college football writers releasing their annual head coach rankings, and success across multiple sports for the Trojans.
With USC Men’s and Women’s Basketball both headed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, USC is one of only three schools in the country—the other two being Tennessee and Alabama—to make a New Year’s Six Bowl Game, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this year.
In addition, the Trojans are the only one of those three schools to also have an acceptance rate below 75 percent. Hence, it seems safe to say that USC is the one true everything school.
