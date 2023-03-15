WeAreSC On3 3/15/23: Columbus Bound, Head Coach Rankings, and Everything School

USC Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13), USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24), USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) and USC Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) look on during the college basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the USC Trojans (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at USC Basketball traveling to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Tournament, two prominent college football writers releasing their annual head coach rankings, and success across multiple sports for the Trojans.

Columbus Bound

The Trojans are officially Columbus bound. Ahead of Friday’s NCAA Tournament matchup vs. Michigan State, USC Basketball flew to Ohio yesterday.

The Trojans and Spartans will face off on Friday at 9:15 AM PDT/12:15 PM EDT on CBS.

Head Coach Rankings

Last week, two prominent college football writers released their annual rankings of the sport’s top 25 coaches. Let’s take a look at where USC head coach Lincoln Riley came in in the rankings.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic put Riley at number five. The only coaches ahead of Riley on the list were Nick Saban of Alabama, Kirby Smart of Georgia, Dabo Swinney of Clemson, and Brian Kelly of LSU.

Lincoln Riley came in at number five in Stewart Mandel of The Athletic ‘s annual head coach rankings. (WeAreSC/Acscottphotography)

Mandel’s colleague, Bruce Feldman, ranked Riley seventh. While Feldman put Riley ahead of Kelly, he also had him behind Michigan‘s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State‘s James Franklin, and Ohio State‘s Ryan Day.

Everything School

With USC Men’s and Women’s Basketball both headed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, USC is one of only three schools in the country—the other two being Tennessee and Alabama—to make a New Year’s Six Bowl Game, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this year.

In addition, the Trojans are the only one of those three schools to also have an acceptance rate below 75 percent. Hence, it seems safe to say that USC is the one true everything school.