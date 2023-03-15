Blue Diggity to perform at Wild Turkey Festival

Based in Wheeling, West Virginia, Blue Diggity is bringing an innovative and hard-hitting take on the traditions of bluegrass music to the Ohio valley region and beyond. They will be performing a collection of classic bluegrass standards and covers as well as original material when they play at the Wild Turkey Festival in May.

As a band, Blue Diggity has played places such as the Pennyroyal Opera house in Fairview, OH, the Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree in Mt. Sterling, OH, the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair in Ripley, WV, and the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Barnesville, OH, and more.

Between their passionate vocal leads, tight harmonies, and powerful instrumental arrangements, Blue Diggity generates a dynamic presence on stage that is sure to engage spectators at any venue or event.

The band features James McLaughlin on fiddle, Bailey Stephenson on banjo, and Isaiah Childers on guitar.

McLaughlin, 25, has played with the Davis and Elkins College Appalachian Ensemble as well as award winning musician Jesse Milnes. McLaughlin also has a growing repertoire of original music and plays many of his original songs with Blue Diggity. As a fiddler, McLaughlin has placed at the Augusta Heritage Center banjo and fiddle contest as well as the Hammonds Family Memorial Fiddle Contest. McLaughlin has played places such as the Floyd Country Store, the Cultural Center in Charleston, WV, the Tamarack Marketplace, and Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC.

Childers, 24, of Delaware, Ohio, has already played in many bluegrass groups in the Columbus area. He played with Three Rivers Bluegrass on many stages such as the Bill Monroe Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom, Indiana, the Mohican Bluegrass Festival, and Mansfield Jamfest. Childers works as a full time luthier building custom guitars and performing quality instrument repairs. Throughout his early music career, Childers was featured weekly on the television program the Oldtime Gospel Hour delighting local audiences.

Stephenson, 23, has played at the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University and is one of the first recipients of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Salley Anne Forrester Memorial College Scholarship for young women in Bluegrass music. Stephenson has played banjo on stages such as the Carter Family Fold, the Wheeling Jamboree in Wheeling, WV, and the Purple Fiddle in Thomas, WV. Jim and Bailey met in high school as members of the Wheeling Park High School Bluegrass Band.