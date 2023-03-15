Bensalem Burglar Broke Into 9-Year-Old's Bed, Police Say

Paddy Patrick Purcell, 32 Photo Credit: Bensalem Township Police Department

A Bensalem man is in police custody after authorities say he was found in a child's bed in the middle of the night.

Paddy Purcell, 32, was arrested early Sunday, March 12 and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and indecent assault of a child under 13, Bensalem Township police said in a statement.

The department was called to the 300 block of Thunder Circle at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a reported burglary in progress, authorities said. On the scene, police were told that the 9-year-old victim woke up to find a strange man with an Irish accent wearing only underwear in her bed.

"The juvenile victim told police that the male had touched her inappropriately," investigators noted.

The girl ran from the room and alerted her father, who found a 250-pound man wrapped in a blanket on his daughter's bed, police said. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigators later identified Purcell, who lives in a neighboring apartment, as the suspect, police said. At his arraignment before District Justice Mark Douple on Sunday, Purcell's bail was set at 10 percent of $1 million, court filings show.

He remains locked up in the Bucks County jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on March 22.

