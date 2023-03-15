17 Vacation-Friendly Dresses That Are Perfect for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The springtime is finally here, and many of Us are gearing up for a long-anticipated vacation. Whether you're a spring breaker or planning a getaway in early summer, it's high time to pick up a few new dresses to wear.

We're partial to flowy styles; they're more comfortable and make Us feel absolutely beautiful! They're also often the most flattering pieces, and we obviously want to have confidence to enjoy our R&R time with no worries.

With that in mind, we selected some of the best flowy dresses we could find — and also made sure these styles can be worn during the spring months on a regular basis. Find out which fabulous frocks made our list by scrolling on!

Mini Dresses

1. Not only is this Happy Sailed mini dress great for springtime and vacations, you can find ways to wear it year-round — $39 on Amazon!

2. If you're a fan of halter styles, this dress from BTFBM is one you'll instantly fall in love with — $38 on Amazon!

3. One reviewer said they're so "addicted" to this R.Vivimos boho print midi dress , they picked it up in four different colors — starting at $18 on Amazon!

4. This lightweight swimsuit cover-up from Rip Curl is ideal for the beach, but you can also layer it for nighttime — $50 at Nordstrom!

5. The photos shoppers have shared while wearing this adorable EXLURA dress tell Us just how universally flattering it is — starting at $36 on Amazon!

6. This simple skater-style dress from BELONGSCI has small cutouts at the waist which show a little extra skin and provide a slimming effect — starting at $24 on Amazon!

7. We adore the more casual take on the classic shirtdress look with this sleeveless version from Splendid — $148 at Nordstrom!

8. You can rock this La Blanca button-down as a beach cover-up or leave it unbuttoned to use it as a lightweight layer — $93 at Nordstrom!

9. The smocked bodice and flowy puff sleeves on this Billabong dress give it such a flirty feel — $70 at Nordstrom!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

10. Reviewers love absolutely everything about this Florens midi dress , from the off-the-shoulder neckline to the slits on the hem — starting at $31 on Amazon!

11. You won't find a more quintessentially feminine springtime dress than this maxi from MakeMeChic — starting at $39 on Amazon!

12. Wrap dresses like this gorgeous maxi from Chelsea28 are some of the most flattering styles any shopper can wear — $99 at Nordstrom!

13. The loose silhouette of this tiered midi dress from PRETTYGARDEN is easily one of the comfiest ensembles available now — $42 on Amazon!

14. This Caslon short sleeve shirtdress has a stunning floor length, and we adore the tie detail at the waist — $89 at Nordstrom!

15. It's so easy to take this floral Vince Camuto maxi dress and style it for daytime or night — $69 at Nordstrom!

16. Shoppers say they always get compliments when they wear this boho Free People maxi dress — starting at $134 at Nordstrom!

17. The one-shoulder cut on this otherwise simple tiered midi dress from ZESICA makes it feel far more special — starting at $35 on Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!