This Duvet Cover Hack Will Make Changing the Sheets Feel Like a Breeze

One of the most tedious household tasks, aside from stripping pillows and deep-cleaning your mattress, is putting new sheets on your duvet. We all know the struggle. But this might all change with one little hack.

The German bedding company @decoper shares this particular hack in their video, so we can all relax now. Let's check it out!

We are impressed! That's all it takes?

As shown in the video, she rolls up the duvet cover into a sausage in the sheets she wants to dress it in, then puts in the rolled-up duvet, zips up the sheets, releases it, then shakes it out, and voilà, the duvet is inside the sheets, touching each corner.

Just like magic.

You might have to watch the video a few times as well as try it out for yourself to get the hang of it, but it seems a lot quicker and easier than trying to put the sheets on a duvet cover the old-school way.

We love this hack and will definitely try it out next time it's laundry day.

However, although this hack seems perfect and maybe too good to be true, the TikTok community has some doubts about it.

We can see why this might be confusing, but it's all about trying it out for yourself. As the saying goes, "Don't judge a book by its cover."

Some were in so much disbelief they requested another video in slow motion or step-by-step instructions; others said they don't understand the physics of that; and a few said they've always changed their duvet covers that way.

