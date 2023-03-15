Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission

March 15 (UPI) -- Axiom Space on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation spacesuit that astronauts from NASA's Artemis III mission will be wearing when they return to the moon.

Axiom Space today unveiled the spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission in 2025 to send humans to the moon. Photo courtesy Axiom Space

The spacesuits, which will be delivered to NASA this summer, provide more flexibility and greater protection to withstand the environment and contain built-in specialized for exploration and scientific opportunities, Axiom said in a statement .

"Our expert team is ready to provide NASA the next-generation spacesuit," Mark Greeley, Axiom Space, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) program manager, said. "We carefully considered years of lessons learned by NASA and used that experience to build a spacesuit for the Moon and for our future Axiom Space customers."

No human has set foot on the moon since Apollo 17 left in late 1972 and no other countries have sent explorers to the lunar surface.

But Artemis III is scheduled to carry American astronauts including the first woman and person of color to land on the moon sometime in 2025.

"NASA's partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the moon and continuing American leadership in space," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement . "Building on NASA's years of research expertise, Axiom''s next-generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the moon but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the moon than ever before."

NASA has identified 13 landing sites near the moon's southern pole for the mission. Since specific landing sites are tightly coupled to the timing of the launch window, NASA said that having multiple sites ensures the flexibility to launch the mission throughout the year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com