Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

March 15 (Reuters) - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the second round of the 23-race season:

Lap distance: 6.174km. Total distance: 308.450km (50 laps)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Red Bull

2022 pole: Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull, one minute 28.200 seconds.

2022 fastest race lap: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Ferrari 1:31.634.

Lap record: 1:30.734 seconds (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)

Start time: 1700 GMT (2000 local)

SAUDI ARABIA

The night race in Jeddah made its debut on the calendar in December 2021, with seven-times world champion Hamilton winning for Mercedes from pole.

Verstappen won from fourth on the grid last year.

Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari have been the only teams on the podium so far in Jeddah.

The 27-turn Corniche layout is the second longest on the calendar, some 800m shorter than Belgium's Spa, and the fastest street circuit.

The circuit runs along the shores of the Red Sea.

The top 10 last year all made one stop in the race.

Red Bull were the fastest cars in a straight line last year, with Perez clocking a top speed of 335.1kph in qualifying.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 311 starts but is chasing his first since Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Verstappen now has 36 wins.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles.

Perez's pole in Saudi Arabia last year was the Mexican's first in Formula One and only one so far.

LAPS LED

Red Bull have led every lap so far this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

