Lala Kent Denies That Bravo Re-Edited Vanderpump Rules In Light Of Tom Sandoval Scandal

Even now, it’s suspected that this week’s episode was doctored in some way to fit the narrative that is happening in real-time. In other words, potentially capitalizing on the betrayal to boost Season 10 ratings. That’s just speculation, though.
Despite the risks, Lala took to Instagram Story on Thursday “to say it anyway.” The mother of one appeared with her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett , and revealed that she “might get in trouble for saying this.”
Lala explained, “People are talking about how editors of ‘ VPR ’ probably went back through and tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true.” Ocean chirped a toddler “yeah” in response.
While “nothing was re-edited,” fans will certainly “view it very differently now.” Lala said, “What you guys are gonna see this season, before we obviously know what we know now, was very much going to be the storyline of hers — not Ocean’s , but homegirl’s, you know who — with [our] without what just happened the last week.”
Raquel’s comment to Lala on this week’s episode raised eyebrows. It’s all 20/20 now. The preview shows Lala telling Raquel, “I will say this: You drinking — I would never trust you around my man.” The disgraced VPR star responds, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f–king have around.”
Once news of the cheating broke, Bravo production rushed to film cast reactions. They even got Ariana and Tom to discuss his sins on camera. An insider said Ariana felt “gaslit” by what her ex-boyfriend was saying.
Supposedly, that footage will be included in the current season. Also, Tom and Raquel were filmed sharing a kiss at her apartment.
Schwartz will come under fire for what he knew . And when he found out. Kristen Doute was also asked to film. She claimed Sandoval’s business partner knew of the affair “a month ago.”
