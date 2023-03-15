Lala Kent Denies That Bravo Re-Edited Vanderpump Rules In Light Of Tom Sandoval Scandal

There are so many questions for the rest of the Vanderpump Rules season. Fans are anticipating hints of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair caught on camera. And the chaos that will go down once it does come to light.

Even now, it’s suspected that this week’s episode was doctored in some way to fit the narrative that is happening in real-time. In other words, potentially capitalizing on the betrayal to boost Season 10 ratings. That’s just speculation, though.

Not so, says VPR star Lala Kent . According to Page Six , the Give Them Lala podcast host denied any re-editing was done regarding the behavior of “ narcissist ” Sandoval and “bottom feeder” Raquel .

Despite the risks, Lala took to Instagram Story on Thursday “to say it anyway.” The mother of one appeared with her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett , and revealed that she “might get in trouble for saying this.”

Lala explained, “People are talking about how editors of ‘ VPR ’ probably went back through and tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true.” Ocean chirped a toddler “yeah” in response.

While “nothing was re-edited,” fans will certainly “view it very differently now.” Lala said, “What you guys are gonna see this season, before we obviously know what we know now, was very much going to be the storyline of hers — not Ocean’s , but homegirl’s, you know who — with [our] without what just happened the last week.”

Just last week, Raquel hooked up with Garcelle Beauvais ‘ married son Oliver Saunders during the most recent Pump Rules episode. When it happened in real-time, Raquel made it seem that she was misled. There would certainly be less sympathy for it now.

Raquel’s comment to Lala on this week’s episode raised eyebrows. It’s all 20/20 now. The preview shows Lala telling Raquel, “I will say this: You drinking — I would never trust you around my man.” The disgraced VPR star responds, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f–king have around.”

Alum Stassi Schroeder finds all of Raquel’s actions very calculated. She believes the former beauty pageant queen pursued Tom Schwartz as a “cover-up” for the real scandal.

Sadly, Sandoval’s long-time love Ariana Madix discovered sexually explicit material of Raquel on his phone.

Once news of the cheating broke, Bravo production rushed to film cast reactions. They even got Ariana and Tom to discuss his sins on camera. An insider said Ariana felt “gaslit” by what her ex-boyfriend was saying.

Supposedly, that footage will be included in the current season. Also, Tom and Raquel were filmed sharing a kiss at her apartment.

Schwartz will come under fire for what he knew . And when he found out. Kristen Doute was also asked to film. She claimed Sandoval’s business partner knew of the affair “a month ago.”

Raquel’s former friendship with Scheana Shay is another angle. She and Raquel were tight all season until Scheana found out about the affair. Raquel filed for a temporary restraining order against her former friend and accused her of physical assault during “a heated confrontation.”

Scheana responded through her legal team . In denying the claim, her lawyer wrote that Raquel is “a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her.”

The cast will bring all this drama to the reunion, which is set to film before the end of March. Lisa Vanderpump has already made her reservations clear about attending the event.

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation]

