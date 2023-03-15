Mom Puts Olive Garden Kids Meal Hack to the Test and It's Brilliant

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know that eating out with a family can be very costly. And even picking up takeout can often break the bank. TikTok content creator @ ceomama02 shows us the Olive Garden hack she tried. And it's quite a steal.

This is a brilliant idea. Give this a shot before the OG catches on!

Holy cow. She has a proper feast, and it looks delicious! She explains she bought 4 different kids' meals. When she got them home, she opened them all up and spread them out like an Italian buffet. Allowing the children to choose whether they would like spaghetti & meatballs, fettuccini Alfredo, or a little of both. The meals she picked up tonight were only $31.50, and she has a ton of mouthwatering food sitting on her table. These meals include a drink and she even shows us a side of grapes for dessert. Wow! And because everyone loves the Olive Garden , we'd have to imagine no one is a fussy eater on this takeout night. And that's money well spent every single time.



The audience shared a few tricks of their own. Viewer @Fleming suggested, “Just order lunch and you get a huge thing of salad and soup along with the pasta.” That’s a good idea too. Viewer @TrishaBeach said, “There's a hack of ordering two large Alfredo sauces which comes with bread and then boiling your own pasta at home, and it's like 14 bucks.” That’s a very good deal. Viewer @Laurie asked, “What do you get in the kid's meal? You can make spaghetti and meatballs and apples and Mac and cheese cheaper than $30 at home.” But if you don’t have time to cook, this is a pretty great value, and it even comes with drinks and a healthy dessert.

The OG makes feeling a family much easier. Especially when you dine in and can take home their ready-to-go meals for less than $10 a piece, too. They do a great job of making sure you’ll never leave them feeling hungry.