Man's Parody of Ben and Jerry Arguing Over Their Ice Cream Is the Best

If you feel you could use a reason to smile today, this hilarious parody should have you laughing in no time. TikTok content creator @ octopusslover8 recreates the phone call he believes could have happened when Ben & Jerry were naming their ice cream. He might be right.

It may have happened in a very similar way. Although, we doubt it would have been this funny!

He starts on the phone by saying, “Hi Ben, I saw your email. I’m not like concerned, but I think we need to have a conversation about the stylization of the name on the ice cream.” He waits for a response and continues, “Right. So right now your name is first, which is fine, but I think we should also see how it looks with my name first.” As he hears the reply on the phone, he responds with, “Wait. I’m not gonna. I didn’t call to fight. I’m just confused. Yeah. Ok. Why don’t you call me back when you’re in a quieter place? Thanks.” Once he’s off this call, he makes another one and tells the person on the line, “Hello! No, no! I want to run over Ben with a vehicle that’s moving so fast!” So funny! Thank goodness the real Ben & Jerry were making ice cream before email and cell phones, or this could have been a real thing.

The audience greatly enjoyed this silly skit. Viewer @ChrissyHorton commented, “The friends laughing are definitely one of the main characters in these TikToks.” So true. Viewer @BcSquared said, "I love your videos but Ben and Jerry’s is so unproblematic I feel like they would try to give it to each other.” That’s a good point. Viewer @eezouah commented, “I feel like Ben used the alphabetical order argument.” We know that we would have played that card.

We aren’t sure where he comes up with this stuff, but we are thankful he does. We can’t wait to see who he plays next.