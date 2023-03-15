Little Girl Gets Adorably Emotional Over the Sunset

There are certain things in life that are always going to make certain people emotional — even the ones that happen every single day. Seeing a rainbow after a storm is a big one, and so is seeing the first flowers start to bloom after a particularly long winter. Another couple big ones: Sunsets and sunrises, especially if you happen to be in a particularly beautiful location to view them.

These can be emotional moments for kiddos, too, including the little girl in this TikTok video posted by mom @brufava . She can't help but tear up over the sunset, and we're right there with her!

She looked to be standing on the beach as she watched the sunset and only made it a couple minutes before she had to turn to her mom, totally in tears. Between seeing her cry and the Adele song playing in the background, we're ready to cry, too!

"My daughter gets emotional watching the sunset," Mom wrote in the video, adding in her caption, "Now that I know that I'm raising a sensitive child, I also cried with her."

Many commenters called her wise to appreciate the sunrise in this way, and some tied it to a higher being. But mostly, people just thought this video was so sweet.

"It's because she knows bedtime is soon," one commenter joked.

We love that this little girl appreciates that the little things really are the big things. Here's hoping that plenty of nights watching beautiful sunsets from amazing locations are in her future.

