Open in App
Owlcation

Big Sister Has the Cutest Reaction to Baby Brother’s New Haircut

By Nicole Pomarico,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBqOZ_0lJtz4KW00

As much as we love to see them getting bigger and learning new things, watching our babies grow up can be so bittersweet. And something that a lot of parents of more than one child don't realize is that they aren't the only ones who get those bittersweet feelings. Sometimes, big brothers and sisters can have a hard time seeing how quickly their baby sibling turns into a big kid, too.

Getting that first haircut is a milestone that can really bring home exactly how fast our kids are growing up... and in this TikTok video from @kaylaschweigart420, we can see that it's a big deal to this baby boy's big sister, too! She came home to find that her baby brother got a haircut while she was gone, and her reaction is truly everything.

According to the caption, the OP's stepdaughter came home to discover that her baby brother looked totally different from the last time she saw him... and her jaw practically hit the floor when he ran past her after she walked into the house!

We think she's happy about it... but what we really love about this video is how much joy this mom and her stepdaughter are sharing over watching this baby they both love so much grow up together.

"We really have a special bond. I'm so happy I came into her life and I know she feels the same," this stepmom wrote in response to a comment from someone who complimented the close relationship they seem to have.

This is only one of many milestones they'll get to celebrate together. So adorable!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for all the latest news on parenting, education, and more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Mom Mourns Death of 6-Month-Old Daughter Who Was Both a Quadruplet and Identical Twin: 'So Proud of Her'
Boston, MA20 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK9 days ago
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy