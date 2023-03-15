Big Sister Has the Cutest Reaction to Baby Brother’s New Haircut

As much as we love to see them getting bigger and learning new things, watching our babies grow up can be so bittersweet. And something that a lot of parents of more than one child don't realize is that they aren't the only ones who get those bittersweet feelings. Sometimes, big brothers and sisters can have a hard time seeing how quickly their baby sibling turns into a big kid, too.

Getting that first haircut is a milestone that can really bring home exactly how fast our kids are growing up... and in this TikTok video from @kaylaschweigart420, we can see that it's a big deal to this baby boy's big sister, too! She came home to find that her baby brother got a haircut while she was gone, and her reaction is truly everything.

According to the caption, the OP's stepdaughter came home to discover that her baby brother looked totally different from the last time she saw him... and her jaw practically hit the floor when he ran past her after she walked into the house!

We think she's happy about it... but what we really love about this video is how much joy this mom and her stepdaughter are sharing over watching this baby they both love so much grow up together.

"We really have a special bond. I'm so happy I came into her life and I know she feels the same," this stepmom wrote in response to a comment from someone who complimented the close relationship they seem to have.

This is only one of many milestones they'll get to celebrate together. So adorable!

