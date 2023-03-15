Second Coral Springs Public Pool Closed Due to Shortage of Lifeguards

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Another Coral Springs public pool has closed due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Coral Springs announced this week that Cypress Water Park at 1300 Coral Springs Drive will remain closed until further notice.

As one of Coral Springs three public pools, Cypress Water Park is a seasonal facility, which would have been open daily during spring break and remained open on Saturdays and Sundays until school is out.

It was also supposed to open daily for the summer break.

Last month, the city closed Mullins Pool at 10180 NW 29 Street on Feb. 6 because that pool usually has six to eight lifeguards but was down to four, a city spokeswoman said.

At that time, city recreation officials reassigned Mullins Pool’s four lifeguards to the Aquatic Complex, a larger pool facility with more programming, she said.

About a third of the nation’s public pools have seen lifeguard shortages in the past year, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Many pools closed for the summer months while others reduced hours and limited services.

One reason, according to the association: during the early stages of the pandemic, lifeguard certification classes were canceled across the nation, meaning new people weren't being trained, and existing lifeguards couldn’t renew their certifications.

At Cypress Water Park, pre-arranged, private lessons will continue as scheduled, according to the city’s website.

