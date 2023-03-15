Open in App
Madison, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Madison Electric Works Fast to Bring Power Back to Residents

By TAPinto Staff,

4 days ago

MADISON, NJ - The Borough of Madison were subjected to a town-wide power loss on Wednesday morning. According to borough officials, a tree fell on both feeder lines  crashing the power to all residents.

The Madison Electric Company removed the tree and worked quickly to reestor power to residents.

Some residents reported only being out 20-30 minutes with many thanking the electric company for a "great job" and "swift work".

Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens

Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YiB1_0lJtts0f00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Privacy Gone: Hazlet Resident on Middle Road Seeks Township Relief After Clear Cutting Behind Home.
Hazlet, NJ12 hours ago
Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development Council to host networking event on April 4
Asbury Park, NJ21 hours ago
Rahway River Watershed Association Sponsoring Green Infrastructure 101 Event
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Get Ready for Nutley Family Service Bureau's Major Social Events of 2023
Nutley, NJ19 hours ago
Rahway Relay for Life Presents 'Dancing Thru the Eras' on Apr. 14th
Rahway, NJ13 hours ago
Anticipation Builds for the Opening of Violante's Meat Market in Nutley this Spring
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
The East Brunswick Public Library Offers "Whales of New York and New Jersey"
East Brunswick, NJ12 hours ago
Nutley Family Service Bureau Night at the Races Tricky Tray, Get Your Tickets Today
Nutley, NJ18 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 20
Kenilworth, NJ40 minutes ago
Bernardsville Borough to Welcome New Business Administrator
Bernardsville, NJ9 hours ago
Milltown and Spotswood Public Libraries to Host NJ Makers Day
Spotswood, NJ14 hours ago
Enjoy Plainfield School District's 2023 All-City Music and Arts Festival
Plainfield, NJ8 hours ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ11 hours ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Essex County Dedicates Upgraded Eagles Field in Cedar Grove in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Hasbrouck Heights Board of Health to Hold Blood Drive this Week
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ9 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department Will Again Tour the Easter Bunny Around Town
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Apartment Door Forced Open, Hundreds in Cash Stolen in Montclair: Police
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Flemington DIY Receives $20,750 Grant from Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission
Flemington, NJ1 day ago
Monday, March 20: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ9 hours ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Hackensack Recreation Center Hosts Senior Citizen Spring Fling GetTogether
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Brush Fires at Westfield Station Cause Train Delays Friday Night
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Newton’s Spring Street Flooded with Green for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newton, NJ10 hours ago
Pre-Fab Construction Will Speed Elevation of Roxbury Railroad Trestle
Roxbury Township, NJ2 days ago
Ridgewood Parks & Rec Offering Babysitting Class
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy