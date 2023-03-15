Madison Electric Works Fast to Bring Power Back to Residents

MADISON, NJ - The Borough of Madison were subjected to a town-wide power loss on Wednesday morning. According to borough officials, a tree fell on both feeder lines crashing the power to all residents.

The Madison Electric Company removed the tree and worked quickly to reestor power to residents.

Some residents reported only being out 20-30 minutes with many thanking the electric company for a "great job" and "swift work".

