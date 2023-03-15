Open in App
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She's Dating Someone Amid Taking Custody of Her Siblings

By Anna Rumer,

4 days ago

Savannah Chrisley is doing her best to navigate dating while also getting used to having custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe. Savannah, 25, was awarded custody of the two youngsters while parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley serve a collective 19 years in prison on tax fraud charges, but it's not always easy balancing her new life as a caretaker with the former pageant queen's new romance.

"I am dating someone," she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the former Bachelorette's Off the Vine podcast on March 14, noting that for now, she wants to keep her relationship out of the public eye "until you know for sure, like, OK, what is this going to turn into?" Savannah is also keeping her love life private for now because "people are just hurtful."

"People are hateful," she continued. "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with...I'm just like, 'You know what? Maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'" Savannah was previously engaged to former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles but called off their engagement in 2020.

For now, the Chrisley Knows Best star said she's focusing on her new responsibilities with her brother and niece. "I had a breakdown - 'I don't know how [my mom has] done in all these years.' Like, she's an angel. She's one of a kind," Savannah said of caring for the two younger Chrisleys. "In no way, shape or form will I ever be their mother. I'm still their sister." She added, "I see single moms and I'm like, 'How do you do it? Like, you just [do it], and now I'm like, 'It's just a packaged deal. Do you want to go to dinner? These two are coming along.'"

Savannah said she was very clear about letting potential suitors know her situation before they got involved. "This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, like 110% transparency," she said. "If you're in you're in, if you're out, you're out." When the Growing Up Chrisley star found her current beau, he was all in, however, and Savannah teased that viewers will get to meet him in an upcoming new reality show .

