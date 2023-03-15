Ticked off! @broken escalator

Why are all of the clocks throughout the Sanford ESporta on the wrong time? Also, why do the dispensers for paper towels and sanitizing wipes never get refilled on the weekends? The members deserve better.

I’m ticked off because Publix just charged me $1.85 for one baking potato!

Am I the only one that is tired of reading the pros and cons of backing vs. pulling into a parking spot? Good grief people, it’s not that big of a deal compared to what’s going on in the world. A little more imagination would be appreciated. How about complaining about grocery stores that offer hand/shopping card sanitizer dispensers that always seem to be out of fluid? I didn’t get the memo where COVID was over and done with, did you? A spirited discussion of the comic strips offered in the funny pages would be more interesting than parking slots. Even a debate concerning of various types of compost would be an improvement. You get the idea.

Even days after reading about the person complaining about a puppy in a cage on an outside deck at an apartment for a whole day in heat it still bothers me. How it was written seems she was concerned about only herself hearing the poor little puppy bark all day. If this is the fact, she should call and report this puppy being outside constantly barking in agony as animal abuse. Being as heartless as the owner is to allow this makes me really upset.

I’m ticked off at Macy’s at the Millennia Mall. Their third-floor down escalator was not working. Proceeding to their elevator, found it to be out of order. Not a good place for the disabled.

I’m ticked off that the neighbor across the street chose to power wash his house and driveway on Sunday morning.

The flip side

Blessings and a thousand thanks to the people that helped my 80-year-old grandmother when she fell in Winter Garden last Sunday afternoon. You are angels of mercy!