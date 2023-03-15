UF’s Billy Napier hires former Gators assistant Billy Gonzales to coach WRs

New Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales is back in a familiar position as Billy Napier completed his on-field staff Tuesday.

Gonzales returns to Gainesville for his third stint coaching the Gators’ wideouts, including stints from 2005-09 under Urban Meyer and 2018-21 with Dan Mullen .

Gonzales replaces Keary Colbert, who left for the Denver Broncos after one season with Napier. The Gators’ second-year head coach had to replace three assistant coaches close to the March 4 start of spring practices.

Napier hired 29-year-old Austin Armstrong to replace defensive coordinator Patrick Toney , who left to coach safeties with the Arizona Cardinals after guiding one of the SEC’s worst defenses in 2022. Napier promoted veteran coach Russ Callaway from an analyst role to replace tight ends coach Willie Peagler, who also left for the Arizona Cardinals, to coach the defensive line, after overseeing a group of tight ends with minimal impact during the Gators’ 6-7 2022 season.

Gonzales brings the most impressive resumé of the Gators’ three new assistants, having coached All-Americans Percy Harvin (2008) and Kadarius Toney (2020) a dozen years apart. Gonzales, a former college receiver at Colorado State coached by Meyer, helped train many other top-flight Florida receivers, including Louis Murphy, Riley Cooper, David Nelson, Chad Jackson and Andre Caldwell with Meyer and Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Trevon Grimes under Mullen.

Gonzales left UF for LSU after the 2009 season and rejoined Mullen at Mississippi State from 2013-2017. The two men were assistants for Meyer during his first head coaching job at Bowling Green (2001-02) and followed him to Utah (2003-04) before landing in Gainesville in 2005.

None of Napier’s other nine assistants had coaching experience at UF prior to 2022.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .