Palm Beach County, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Munyon Island in Palm Beach County inspires new liqueur

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

4 days ago

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article, you want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

As you might well imagine, Munyon’s Paw-Paw has ties to Palm Beach County’s Munyon Island.

What might not be as obvious is that Munyon’s Paw Paw is an aperitif with a recipe loosely based on a dubious cure-all tonic peddled by 19th-century entrepreneur James Munyon at his Hotel Hygeia on the island that sits off the coast of North Palm Beach and is now a part of John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Recently launched by Palm Beach Gardens-based Munyon Island Spirits Co., the aperitif — a small alcohol drink you have pre-dining to stimulate the appetite — is said to include natural ingredients, no artificial colors and 20 percent alcohol by volume.

“Munyon’s Paw-Paw is an all-natural aperitif, which is rare in this category,” says Paul Massey, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens and founded the company with Joe Colucci. “Most aperitifs cloak their recipes in secret blends, but we believe you are better off knowing what you consume.

“Crafted in Florida, we’ve included several local ingredients including grapefruit, papaya, orange and our state’s flower, Orange Blossom,” he adds. “Extremely versatile, it can be enjoyed neat, in an Old Fashioned, Margarita, or to enhance your favorite cocktail.”

Colucci, who lives in Jupiter, adds, “ James Munyon conveyed a message of hope and kindness. In today’s world, we need this messaging more than ever. Our goal is not only to bring Munyon’s Paw-Paw back, but also to amplify the same message of hope that ... James Munyon made so popular.”

COST:

A 750-ml bottle is $34.99.

INFORMATION:

Get more details, including shopping options, at munyonspawpaw.com .

