Discover virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2 and Resident Evil 4—save $100 at Best Buy today
By Gabriel Morgan, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed,
4 days ago
VR headsets can usually cost you a good chunk of change, but right now, you can bring the immersive entertainment of virtual reality home for less. This Best Buy deal has the Meta Quest 2 , bundled with one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, for an impressive price cut.
Usually priced at $399.99, the Meta Quest 2 128 GB is on sale at Best Buy for $349.99, with a price drop of $50—but that's not all. The popular headset comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 (currently priced at $59.99), for a total price drop of up to $109.99.
The Quest 2 is our favorite VR set for a few reasons. Upgraded from the Quest 1 with a markedly superior screen, the Quest 2 eliminates much of the pixelation that colored the experience of the Quest 1. It also supports a 90-hertz refresh rate; a speed that's comparable to many gaming laptops and is indeed so fast that it actually outpaces most games that are yet to be available on the system (future-proofing anyone?).
With a gray plastic design, the Meta Quest 2 looks friendly and right at home in the living room. It features two comfortable controllers that each sport a joystick and two buttons, as well as a home button on the right controller and a menu button on the left. Meta native, the Meta Quest 2 syncs seamlessly with Facebook and Meta VR. Meta enthusiasts will love this, while some others might be a little put off by having to sign in to Facebook to operate their device. Still, it's worth it to get so much power.
The Quest 2 has games in its DNA. At 128 GB you'll have more than enough memory to add a few titles to your library. If Resident Evil 4 is your first VR experience, be ready for jump scares that get your heart racing. If you've been pondering getting your feet wet with VR, you can't start off with a better Best Buy deal than this one.
