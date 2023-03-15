Open in App
Florida State
WashingtonExaminer

Chip Roy endorses Ron DeSantis for president

By Jack Birle,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFRWr_0lJtrsDv00


R ep. Chip Roy (R-TX) endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for president in 2024 on Wednesday over other Republican contenders, including former President Donald Trump.

Roy, who serves as the policy chairman for the Freedom Caucus, called DeSantis a "man of conviction" in a release announcing his endorsement.

TRUMP ALLIES HIT DESANTIS WITH 'SHADOW' PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COMPLAINT

"The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course," Roy said in the release. "America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination. That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."

The Texas congressman detailed DeSantis's record in Florida on COVID-19, education, and border security as top reasons for his support.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters in Statuary Hall about their opposition to voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)


"His style of no-nonsense government and fearless rejection of woke 'conventional wisdom' has demonstrated an appeal to all of us based on our shared values as Americans," Roy said. "He strives to unite us again as one people under the banner of freedom and equal opportunity — with the courage to stand athwart the destructive divisiveness of identity politics or the temptation to pander."

He also credited DeSantis's electoral success, especially in helping down-ballot races in the Sunshine State last November, as an appealing part of the governor's record.

"When other Republicans were faltering in key races, Governor DeSantis provided a positive vision for the future with prudent, conservative action. The result was crystal clear: Republicans enjoyed sweeping, historic performances statewide," Roy said.

Roy continued by saying DeSantis would lead the nation with "the kind of resolve and sober strength that produces peace through strength." He also called for a "new generation of leadership" in what appeared to be a jab at Trump, 76, and President Joe Biden , 80.

Phil Sears/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles as he ends his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)


"It's time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change. It's time for Ron DeSantis to be President of the United States," Roy added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DeSantis has not announced a bid for president but is widely expected to announce a White House campaign in late May or early June. The Florida governor is seen as the chief rival to Trump in the Republican primary, with nearly all polls showing the two leading the rest of the field by a wide margin.

Trump has increasingly taken aim at DeSantis as the Florida governor has gained traction in the 2024 race despite not being an announced candidate. The former president has attempted to take credit for DeSantis's success as governor, claiming that without his endorsement in 2018, DeSantis would be working at a "law firm" or "Pizza Hut."

