Bad Bunny proves to be a big fan of Ariana Grande: WATCH

Bad Bunny is without a doubt a huge fan of Ariana Grande ! The singer appeared on the latest episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and revealed his favorite songs to sing along, including Ariana and Zedd’s 2014 popular track ‘Break Free.’

The Puerto Rican explained to host James Corden that ‘Break Free’ is one of his favorite songs in English, before starting to passionately sing the chorus while Corden drove around Los Angeles. “I think this is the most English song that I most know,” Bad Bunny said.

The singer seemed know all the lyrics to the song, as he danced and clapped his hands. He also said that Harry Styles’ 2022 song ‘As It Was’ is another one of his favorites. But this is not the first time Bad Bunny reveals his taste in music, as he was previously spotted wearing a Lady Gaga shirt from the Chromatica era.

“In that moment, when I feel sad I [play] Chromatica by Lady Gaga. That album makes me feel more happy. When she brought the album I was in a very good moment, enjoying my life. So I loved that album,” the singer said back in 2020.

He went on to answer some of the questions the host had prepared for the interview, opening up about his successful musical career and confessing that he “never wanted to be famous,” and at one point he even considered to use a mask, but decided to “go with the flow” when he realized the success of his music.

RELATED: