New Orleans Saints to sign defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

The New Orleans Saints are in agreement on a three-year contract with two-time Super Bowl champion Khalen Saunders, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The deal is worth up to $14.5 million for Saunders, who played the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saunders, 26, played in 16 games in a reserve role for the Chiefs in 2022, collecting a career-best 3.5 sacks. He played 39 percent of the defensive snaps last season, also a career high.

The Chiefs selected Saunders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

