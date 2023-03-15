Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
Daily News

Manhunt underway for man who served as former Md. Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News,

4 days ago

A nationwide manhunt was underway on Wednesday for the one-time chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after he failed to show up to a court appearance earlier this week.

Roy McGrath, who served as Hogan’s top aide, did not show up for his federal fraud and theft trial on Monday, prompting U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman to sign a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service released a wanted poster for McGrath.

According to court documents, he is charged with wire fraud, theft in programs receiving federal funds, and falsification of records in federal investigations in connection with an indictment that says he defrauded the Maryland Environmental Service, the state agency where he worked before he became Hogan’s chief of staff.

McGrath is facing a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges he illegally recorded top officials, Hogan among them, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government . That includes more than $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service he claimed was an approved severance package.

The Justice Department has since said he secured the payment by “falsely telling them that the Governor was aware of and approved the payment.”

McGrath resigned from Hogan’s office in August 2020 amid inquiries about the severance payout.

McGrath is also accused of falsifying time sheets while on a European vacation in 2019.

His attorney, Joseph Murtha. said he last spoke to McGrath Sunday afternoon.

“I have no further information. I really do hope that he’s safe. I was shocked, quite honestly,” Murtha said of McGrath’s failure to appear.

With News Wire Services

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy