Designer Galia Lahav Reminisces On Beyonce’s Magical Sheer Dress From Her 2019 Oscars Gold Party

With the Oscars behind us and afterparty pics still floating around social media we’re eagerly awaiting looks from Beyonce and Jay Z’s annual Gold Party. For this fashion flashback, we’re reminiscing over Beyonce’s 2019 Gold Party gown. Bey looked like a dream in a custom sparkling sheer dress by Galia Lahav. The designer took to Instagram to remember the Queen in her glory as pics from this year’s invite-only extravaganza are released.

“QUEEN B | Our muse @beyonce wearing a custom dress that was created especially for her for the Oscars gold party #GLFashion #QueenB Styled by @zerinaakers,” designer Galia Lahav wrote on the pinned picture. Bey’s gorgeous ensemble was compliments of her long-time stylist Zerina Akers .

Bey posed in the crystal-encrusted dress, that melted onto her flawless skin, on the ‘Gram. The bespoke gown featured power shoulders, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high split that revealed Beyoncé’s toned thigh. A long train added elegance and flair to the entire ensemble.

The “Alien Superstar” singer accented her look with opulent diamond drop earrings, rings, and white ankle-strap sandals. The megastar wore long, wavy curls with a part in the middle. Her soft glam makeup complemented her mystical look perfectly.

