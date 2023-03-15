‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Documentary Gets Official Trailer- Film News in Brief

Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer for “ Little Richard: I Am Everything ,” Lisa Cortés’ latest documentary, which focuses on the iconic rock n’ roll musician Richard “Little Richard” Penniman.

The film explores how Little Richard and the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll founded the whitewashed canon of American pop music. The documentary follows how Richard contributed and created a self-expressive art form for musicians that ultimately would shape the music industry throughout the following decades. “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” interview subjects include the musician’s family, Black and queer scholars and celebrity subjects including Billy Porter, Mick Jagger, Sir Lady Java, John Waters, Nile Rodgers and many more.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” was directed by Lisa Cortés (“All In: The Fight For Democracy”), executive produced by Dee Rees and produced by Robert Friedman, Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh and Caryn Capotosto.

After first premiering at the 2023 Sundance film festival in January, the film will be released in theaters and on VOD on April 21. Ahead of the theatrical and digital release, the film will have special one-night-only theatrical screenings on April 11.

Watch the “Little Richard: I Am Everything” official trailer below.

The Cinema Audio Society Announced Their New Board of Directors

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced its newly elected board of directors for 2023, including newly elected president, Peter Kurland who has taken over for Karol Urban. Returning board members include vice president Steve Venezia, secretary Frank Morrone and treasurer Lee Orloff.

The 2023 CAS board of directors include: Lindsey Alvarez, David Bondelevitch, Willie D. Burton, Devendra Cleary, Marc Fishman, Tom Fleischman, Sara Glaser, Melissa S. Hofmann, Doc Kane, Sherry Klein, Richard Lightstone, Christian P. Minkler, Phillip W. Palmer, Stephen A. Tibbo and Mark Ulano.

The announcement follows the 59th CAS Awards, which were held on March 4. At the ceremony, outgoing president Urban concluded her tenure by recognizing her peers, “There is magic in this organization created by sound mixers for sound mixers. Together, we thrive through volunteerism, honoring our legends and ensuring a legacy for the future of our craft.”

Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, Angie Dickinson to Talk at TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM Classic Film Festival added to the lineup of its 14th annual celebration, with Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas (PTA) Anderson and Angie Dickinson taking part.

The festival will kick off with a premiere of the “Rio Bravo” (1959) restoration, preceded by a conversation between star Dickinson and festival host Ben Mankiewicz. The 4k film restoration is in partnership with The Film Foundation celebrating Warner Bros’ 100th anniversary.

Spielberg and Anderson will take the TCM stage to celebrate Warner Bros Discovery’s multi-year partnership with Martin Scoresese’s The Film Foundation, for which the two directors are board members. The Film Foundation has worked to preserve and restore over 950 films.

Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival Announces 2023 Lineup and Achievement Award Recipient (EXCLUSIVE)

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it. Certainly, ‘Rio

Bravo’ is no exception. As an added bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean

Martin. Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large.”

The TCM Classic Film Festival takes place April 13-16 in Hollywood.

Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival Announced Full Lineup and Latest Honoree, Bird Runningwater

The 2023 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Film Festival, announced the upcoming festival’s full lineup and revealed Indigenous activist Bird Runningwater will receive the Fusion Impact Award.

Located in Los Angeles, the Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC film festival will run from March 24 – April 2, and festival goers can attend either in person or virtually.

The festival will honor Bird Runningwater at the opening gala on March 24, in an effort to recognize the producer’s commitment to uplifting the work of LGBTQ+ Indigenous filmmakers during his time leading Sundance Institute’s Native Lab.

“Bird Runningwater has been an inspired champion of Indigenous storytellers and independent artists forging their path to narrative impact,” said Outfest director of artistic development Martine McDonald. “His tireless work continues to cultivate generations of nuanced and vibrant representation of Indigenous peoples across media.”

This year’s lineup features 107 films from 16 countries around the world. In total, 10 narrative features, 93 shorts and four episodic pieces.

The features to premiere include Lisa Cortés’ “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” as well as “Follow the Protocol,” “Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn,” “Soft,” “Summer With Hope,” “The Harvest,” “The Stroll,” “This Place,” “Soy Niño,” and “Finding Her Beat.”

“Soy Niño” directed by Lorena Zilleruelo will make its Los Angeles premiere. Originating from Chile and France, the documentary follows Bastian, a young trans boy, whose adolescence from 12 to 18 years old is documented by his cousin, director Zilleruelo.

“Finding Her Beat” will also make its Los Angeles premiere at the festival. Co-directed by Dawn Mikkelson and Keri Pickett, the documentary centers on the all-female Japanese drumming Taiko troupe, as the women rally together to make a place for themselves for the first time in centuries.

Check out the full lineup at outfestfusion.com .

