Shoppers Say These $10 Pimple Patches Work ‘Like Magic’ at Zapping Blemishes ‘Overnight’

The worst thing you can do to a blemish is pop it. No matter how tempting it can be to poke and prod, doing so could potentially aggravate the spot and prolong its healing process. Instead, apply an acne treatment, or even better, stick on a pimple patch. I personally prefer patches for a few reasons. They protect blemishes from bacteria, suck up all the gunk overnight and stop you from picking. Plus, they don’t leave behind a mess like some spot treatments do.

13 Top-Selling Hair Products Ulta Shoppers Can't Stop Buying

Hero Cosmetics , COSRX and Peace Out all have amazing options, but if you’re looking for the most cost-effective, check out KeyConcepts’ Pimple Patches . If you’re like me and tend to go through a billion stickers a week, buying them in bulk is the way to go. This pack gives you 120 patches for just $13, and today, they’re on sale for $10—a steal if we ever saw one! Scoop up the acne stickers while they’re still marked down on Amazon .

Here’s why you need these affordable pimple patches in your skincare arsenal, stat. They’re infused with tea tree oil, which is an “essential oil, steam-distilled from the Australian native plant, Melaleuca alternifolia,” per this study . This is a common ingredient for acne because of its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. “Tea tree oil exerts antioxidant activity and has been reported to have broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections affecting skin and mucosa,” according to the same study , and the essential oil also speeds up the wound-healing process. In other words, the ingredient helps minimize the redness and swelling that typically accompany blemishes.

Inside this pack of pimple patches, you’ll find 120 stickers in three different sizes . All of them are thin, waterproof, fast-acting and cruelty-free. Just make sure you apply them to clean, dry skin for six to 10 hours. Wear them while you’re sleeping and remove them the next morning. You’ll notice your blemishes are flatter, less red and overall not as visible.

RELATED: I Tested ‘The Holy Grail of Acne Serums’ & It Cleared Up My Face In a Week

Drake Tickets to His 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage Are Now On Sale--Here's How To See Them Perform 'Her Loss' Before They Sell Out

Head to the reviews section to understand why Amazon shoppers have given the product an overall 4.4-star rating. Several have seen fast and noticeable results.

“I’m a huge fan of these patches . They’re not immediately noticeable and undetectable under makeup. And they work like magic. I put one on a blemish at night and by morning it’s gone. Poof! A holy grail product, for sure.”

“This is my second time ordering these because they work better than any other pimple patch I’ve tried. Makes blemishes disappear overnight! Definitely will be keeping these around.”

Zap your pimples in the blink of an eye with KeyConcepts’ Pimple Patches, which are on sale for $10 at Amazon right now.

Kendall Jenner's Favorite Controversial Shoe Is 40% Off Right as We Speak