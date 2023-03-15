Gemma Chan Gets Colorful in Archival Louis Vuitton Dress & Gold-Tipped Sock Boots at ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

Gemma Chan brought colors to the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations” in Los Angeles yesterday. Chan was outfitted in archival Louis Vuitton which featured daring cutouts and sharp sock boots.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress’ dress was mock-necked, sleeveless and multicolored, featuring hues of purple, black, blue, hot pink and white. Along with the multicolored fabric was a brief checkerboard and striped print that sat low near the hem of her dress and on her hip that broke up the color blocking.

When it came down to footwear, Chan sported black sock boots that stopped at the ankles with pointed gold dipped toes and a matt finish that transitioned into stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the “Don’t Worry Darling” star taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the boots’ angular arch.

For footwear, Chan often dons sharp styles that coordinate with her red carpet or press ensembles. The “Captain Marvel” star has been spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton and Aquazzura over the years. While on the “Eternals” press tour, this trajectory has continued with footwear from luxury labels like Rupert Sanderson, Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi. These are worn with colorful ensembles from both emerging and established brands, including PH5, Prabal Gurung, Dion Lee and Burberry.

