Chrissy Metz Shines in Satin Doll Dress & Flat Sandals on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Chrissy Metz had a shining moment as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Wednesday. The actress talked about her experience on “American Idol” and her three-year relationship with her boyfriend Bradley Collins.

For her interview, Metz wore a satin doll dress that featured puff sleeves and a frill trimming along the bottom of the voluminous skirt.

Metz accessorized with silver-toned jewelry opting for a sparkling emerald cut ring and a pair of hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-down style with two face-framing pieces bringing attention to her minimal makeup look that featured a light red lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of plum sandals. The satin heels had a thin toe strap that sat right above the rounded toe. The ankle strap supposed the height from the block heel was about 1 inch tall.

The last time we saw Metz was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last month with her boyfriend talking about their new children’s book, “When I Talk To God, I Talk About You.” The author was wearing a vermilion tulle dress with white booties for the daytime talk show. The couple has been spending the last month doing press events and readings across the country for the book.

The “Talking to God” singer is known for her bold style choices. Metz likes to slip into ensembles that are filled with vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. She often favors wrap dresses from brands like Loft and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James collection. Metz has a consistent rotation of footwear that contains platform sandals, trendy boots, strappy sandals and ballet flats. Her shoe closet is filled with fashionable styles from top labels like Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.

