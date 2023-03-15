Open in App
Pennsylvania State
110 MPH Chase Leads To 24 Pounds Of Marijuana, $8K+ Dog: PA State Police

By Jillian Pikora,

4 days ago
Cordaro Darnez Champ in 2013. Photo Credit: Myrtle Beach PD

A 35-year-old man with ties to several other states led Pennsylvania state police on a nine-mile-long high-speed chase with a rare dog in his passenger seat, authorities say.

Cordaro Darnez Champ is from Homer, LA, according to state police, although court records show he lives in Colts Neck, NJ, and he also has a record in Myrtle Beach, SC for a hotel robbery, according to MBPD.

The Pennsylvania state police first attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation while he was driving a 2014 Audi near the intersection of Camp Letterman Drive and York Road in Straban Township on March 1, 2023 at 9:22 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday, March 14.

That's when he took off, topping speeds in excess of 110 MPH, “all while weaving in and out of busy traffic,” the police stated in the release.

The police set up spike strips which deflated the tires on the Audi's right side but Champ continued to drive— so police used a precision immobilization technique or PIT maneuver, but again he wouldn't stop— hopping out of the vehicle and running for approximately 150 yards over "multiple fences," the police explained in the release.

Finally, officers were able to arrest him without any injuries to themselves, Champ, or the Fluffy French Bulldog in the front seat, according to the release. While searching the vehicle they also found 24 pounds of marijuana and cash, the police said.

The dog was taken to the Adams County SPCA, according to police.

A fluffy french bulldog is a designer bred and starts at $8,000 but can go up to $30,000 for certain fur patterns and colors of the rare pup, according to French Bulldog experts.

Champ was charged with fleeing and eluding police, possession with intent to deliver, DUI, tampering with records and other related offenses, according to two court dockets.

During his preliminary hearing on March 9, the charges were transferred to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas and he posted a bond on his $25,000 bail. His next court appearance will be a formal arraignment on April 17 at 8:30 a.m., according to court documents.

