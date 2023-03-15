Saints Free Agency Focus: Defensive Tackle

New Orleans has already made two signings while revamping their defensive interior. We should expect more moves at this position, but will it come through free agency or the draft? Here are some free-agent names to watch at defensive tackle.

The defensive tackle position for the New Orleans Saints was perhaps the biggest disappointment for the team in 2022. New Orleans tackles provided just 11.5 of the team’s 48 sacks and 24 of 87 QB hits last season. This after contributing only four of the defense's 46 sacks in 2021.

Worse yet, a New Orleans defense that dominated against the run from 2018 to 2021 became a liability in that area last year. Much of the reason for those struggles was because the defensive tackles were often pushed around by opposing blockers.

So far this offseason, the Saints have already lost tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in free agency. Onyemata (Falcons) and Tuttle (Panthers) both signed with division rivals, while free agent tackles Kentavius Street and Malcolm Roach remain unsigned.

New Orleans moved quickly to fill their spots. On Wednesday, the Saints signed DT Khalen Saunders (formerly of the Chiefs) and DT Nathan Shepherd (Jets).

The Saints needed a big upgrade at this position anyway, but now face a complete overhaul at the spot. Some big-name tackles have already reached agreements with teams at the start of free agency, but there are several still available at a deep position if New Orleans wants to keep shopping.

Free Agent Defensive Tackles

*(names and previous team in parentheses)

• A'Shawn Robinson (28 - Rams)

• Poona Ford (27 - Seahawks)

• Sheldon Rankins (28 - Jets)

• Greg Gaines (26 - Rams)

• Jerry Tillery (26 - Raiders)

• Matt Ioannidis (29 - Panthers)

• Chris Wormley (29 - Steelers)

• Michael Brockers (32 - Lions)

• Quinton Jefferson (30 - Seahawks)

• Taven Bryan (27 - Browns)

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Rankins is the most intriguing name on the list. A first-round draft pick New Orleans in 2016, he had 17.5 sacks, 44 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss in five seasons with the Saints. He's been slowed slightly by injuries since 2019 but has still been a productive player for the Jets the last two years.

Robinson is a physical specimen that has developed into a solid two-way player. Ford is a power defender against the run who has underrated pass rush ability. A former first-rounder, Tillery had career-highs in sacks, QB hits, and tackles for loss in 2021.

Ioannidis and Jefferson have had underrated productivity throughout their careers. Brockers is toward the end of a strong career, but could still be a productive rotational player. A former first-rounder, Bryan is looking to revitalize his career and could be a quietly good addition.

Gaines benefited from playing next to All-Pro Aaron Donald, but made the most of his opportunities the last two years. Wormley is a strong run defender that has a non-stop motor.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

If the Saints do pay out a big contract, it'll be at this position. We've already seen several overpriced contracts to defensive tackles early in free agency. Rankins, Robinson, Ford, and Tillery could also command annual salaries in the $8-$10 million dollar range.

The Saints signed the 26-year-old Saunders to a three-year contract worth up to $14.5 million. It wouldn't be shocking if New Orleans spent more money at the position, but it seems more likely that they bolster it through the draft.

Fortunately, the draft looks deep in quality defensive tackles. Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Siaki Ika (Baylor), Mazi Smith (Michigan), and Calijah Kancey (Pitt) are all first-round talents. There will also be quality prospects available into the middle rounds.