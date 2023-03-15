Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Virginia city trash truck hits woman’s parked car, city won’t pay for repairs

By Michelle Wolf,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXesq_0lJtdwyD00

NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY ) – A Norfolk, Virginia, woman was left in disbelief after a trash truck trashed her car. Five months later, she said the city still won’t pay for repairs.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Chavonne Grant had her car, a 2007 BMW 328, parked outside her house. A neighbor came running to her door after watching a city trash truck slide into her vehicle and get stuck.

“There’s a gaping hole right here, the whole tire rod, the tire was flattened,” Grant said. “The bumper was pushed up, but the bumper was on the ground. It’s completely cracked through here. The hood had to be pushed down.”

The driver was “extremely apologetic,” she said. “He came out, he explained that he was covering a shift and he was moving too fast and over or underestimated my car.”

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belts

Grant said the driver told her the city’s insurance would cover damages and a police report was filed. After weeks of no response and reaching out to her city councilman, a third party adjuster was sent to survey Grant’s car. Two weeks later, she received a letter stating that the city of Norfolk has sovereign immunity and would not be paying for repairs.

Sovereign immunity “refers to the fact that the government cannot be sued without its consent,” explains Cornell Law School . It makes it harder for citizens to sue governments.

“I was extremely frustrated,” Grant said. “I’m a single mom. I was overwhelmed. This car is supposed to be my teenage daughter’s car. If I hit your car right now, I would be liable. It just makes it seem they can do anything to our property and I’m sure people are not aware of this.”

Attorney Tim Anderson, who is familiar with cases like this, explained the law dates back to the 11th amendment, which says people can’t sue the federal government.

“The courts have said that applies to states, and the states can say if that applies to localities, and in Virginia it does,” Anderson said. “If the government is performing a core function, administerial act, like picking up trash, then if they damage your property, you can’t sue them. That’s the law.

“There’s not insurance companies that cover damages to the government. They self-insure. If cities want to allow themselves to be sued for negligence, it’s the taxpayers that are going to have to pay that. They have to raise taxes to make enough money to pay for all of the claims,” Anderson explained.

The office of Norfolk’s city attorney issued a statement, which read in part, “The City of Norfolk is committed to safety and ensures that employees operating City vehicles and equipment are trained accordingly.  However, given the nature and extent of the City’s operations across numerous Departments and throughout the City, there unfortunately are situations where property damage occurs.”

The city said when it receives a claim for property damage, they investigate and determine if the city has legal liability. The city said their investigation of the trash truck incident found that since the driver was actively picking up trash when the collision occurred, the city has immunity.

“Many times, claimants present sympathetic cases for losses, but the City, like other local governmental entities, can only pay damages when it is legally liable,” the city said. “If the City simply accepted all claims asserted against it without consideration of the defenses legally available to it, public funds would be drastically impacted.”

The city suggested Grant file a claim with her insurance company, but Grant said doing so would cause her insurance premium to double.

“I’m just really disappointed at the city,” Grant said.

Anderson said the only exception to sovereign immunity is if you can prove gross negligence.

Grant said she is considering hiring an attorney.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Safety changes noticed 1 year after 3 killed in shooting outside Virginia bar
Norfolk, VA22 hours ago
2 adults, 2 kids displaced following house fire on Club Head Rd. in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA18 hours ago
Flames engulf Virginia Beach home at the Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, police say
Chesapeake, VA5 hours ago
Colley Pharmacy among several Ghent businesses hanging up 'closing' signs
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
6 displaced following house fire on Midfield St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
‘You can come to our city and park safely’: Norfolk Parking Division makes changes to cruise parking lot
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
41-mile trail on abandoned rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
CANny creations catch shoppers' eyes at Virginia mall
Virginia Beach, VA20 hours ago
Crews respond to house fire on Loutro Court in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA18 hours ago
Lithium battery causes house fire on Banning Rd. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
House catches fire at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
‘It was horrible; I have never seen such disregard for life’: Witnesses recall moment when child was fatally struck in hit-and-run
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
41-year-old man injured following shooting on Oak St. in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Man injured following shooting on Aberdeen Rd. in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Woman will stand trial after deadly confrontation with police in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Norfolk daycare operator sentenced to 10 years in death of 2-year-old, injury of 1-year-old
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
York man charged in Williamsburg triple shooting: Police
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
3 arrested after man is beaten in Elizabeth City jail parking lot, deputies say
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Police chase from Suffolk ends with crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Norfolk PD search for suspect after hotel burglary
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Bad luck: Norfolk parade goers mistakenly ticketed
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Virginia woman charged after dog attacks boy at bus stop
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Police look for person of interest after Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
James City County to offer CERT training in April
Williamsburg, VA3 days ago
MacArthur Center expected to fall under new ownership, what this means for Downtown Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Civilians invited to hiring events at naval installations across Hampton Roads
Newport News, VA2 days ago
'One Pill Can Kill' billboard unveiled in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy