India Royale Pulls No Punches, Comes Out Swinging At NBA YoungBoy For ‘Playing’ In Her Face

India Royale may be going through relationship troubles with ex- Lil Durk, but this week the model put her romance woes to the side to give a little straightening to NBA YoungBoy after the rapper tried to poke at her romance struggles with the Chicago native.

The drama started on Twitter when YoungBoy took to his personal account to throw some shade at Durk.

“Lol damn I know how it be when that hoe turn to a demon,” he wrote.

The hip-hop star was seemingly making fun of a post Durk published to his Instagram Stories earlier this week, where he wished Royale a happy birthday and promised to make things right with their relationship.

Durk and Royale broke up in September 2022, but the cause of their split remains unknown.

“I ain’t perfect but I’m for you and I love you and I’m all ears whenever we get back in a relationship,” Durk wrote, according to HipHopDx.

“You saved my life with you and willow and big sky outside all my kids you was there,” he added, referencing their 4-year-old daughter, Willow Banks.

India Royale responds to NBA YoungBoy’s shady tweet

Well, it didn’t take too long for NBA YoungBoy’s shady tweet to circle back to Royale. The 28-year-old influencer quickly dragged the “All In” hitmaker for his rude comment.

“That lil boy need to find somebody to play with,” she tweeted. “You was just a dirty lil bad kid. You ain’t like that Fr.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Fashion Nova ambassador wrote:

“Don’t speak on me b—h. I let you slide the first time.”

Despite their romance strife, Royale let it be known that she’ll defend her baby daddy at all costs.

“That’s still my BD. Ion play about him. Y’all can chill. Fr,” she added.

“Ppl think because they was dirty and in the hood they automatically gang. You wasn’t toting no guns, you was food deprived.”

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have been at odds with one another since 2020. The rappers have dissed each other on several tracks and have sparred over social media on multiple occasions.

YoungBoy ended their brief social media spat warning Royale to stand down.

“B—h I know 1 thing you ain’t gone muthaf—–g play with me,” he wrote.

To which she responded:

Yikes! It looks like India Royale is going to stick beside Durk no matter what. Now, that’s some true love right there.

What do you think? Was India’s response valid?

