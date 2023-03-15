Open in App
Bossip

Soul-Crushing Coupledom Confirmed: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Makes Red Carpet Debut With His Stunning Stylist Boo

By Danielle Canada,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVrAl_0lJtcMss00

In the words of Tyrese, “Congratulations—-oh my, God!”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a taken man and he’s letting the world know. The actor, 36, recently brought his girlfriend, Jan-Michael Quammie , to Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscar Party where they posed as a couple on the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n7ck_0lJtcMss00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Following that, Quammie shared a photobooth carousel of them smiling and kissing, something that eventually made its way onto Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9e1n_0lJtcMss00

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

As you can imagine, fans of the Candyman morsel are suffering from soul-crushing conniptions upon confirmation of the couple.

The two have reportedly been an item for well over a year and Quammie is a stylist for the star. She’s also known for her head-turning street style that’s been followed by photogs over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVllK_0lJtcMss00

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Prior to working full-time as a stylist, Quammie was the style director of InStyle Germany, and in a recent interview, she dished on her fashion essentials.

“A good suit can be worn anywhere, especially when it’s oversized – I like to wear a really relaxed one on set when I’m shooting, as it feels like a more refined version of a sweatsuit. I pair it with a cotton tee, or I’ll wear just the blazer with leggings,” the style savant told Net-A-Porter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgTef_0lJtcMss00

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF23 / Getty

“On set, I wear it with sneakers, but sometimes I pair a suit with some Givenchy platforms that, again, give that sense of polish – heels can be as comfortable as flats. At the moment, I’m loving Bottega Veneta’s suits. The fit and fabrics are so good that they not only transcend day to night, but work really well trans-seasonally, too. Fabrics are the most important thing to focus on, as you can alter garments to fit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8bmR_0lJtcMss00

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

This is not the first public outing for the couple, they were previously spotted together hand-in-hand in February at the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoqkW_0lJtcMss00

Source: Gotham / Getty

These two are too cute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXFpb_0lJtcMss00

Source: Robert Smith / Getty

What do YOU think about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II being booed up with this fly fashionista?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsGq8_0lJtcMss00

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Glorious Return to the Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
'DWTS' pro, 'CODA' actor make red carpet debut as a couple
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors
Malibu, CA24 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Couple Up on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy