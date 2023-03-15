Open in App
Boulder, CO
OutThere Colorado

The National Weather Service needs YOU to help measure snow

By Spencer McKee,

4 days ago
Photo Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (iStock).

The National Weather Service is looking for volunteers to help them measure rain, snow, and hail that falls in their backyards around Colorado.

According to the Boulder branch of the NWS, the forecasting service needs about 700 volunteers in Colorado and over 10,000 around the entire country.

Observations reported by these volunteers are used to help make weather reports more specific, with inputs uploaded to the internet each morning. According to the Service, "all you need is a standard rain gauge, a place to put it, the internet, and a few minutes each day."

The program operates under a group called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow Network. Find additional information about participation here.

