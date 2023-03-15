Open in App
Greenburgh, NY
Chick-Fil-A Seeks Second Location In Greenburgh

By Ben Crnic,

4 days ago
Chick-fil-A is looking to build a second Westchester location in Greenburgh at 20 Tarrytown Road (Route 119), the site of a former CVS. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/J. Reed, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A second Chick-fil-A location could be coming soon to Westchester.

The fast-food company has submitted a site plan and special permit application to the Greenburgh Planning Board in order to open a location at 20 Tarrytown Road (Route 119), the former site of a CVS location, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Tuesday, March 14.

According to the application submitted by developers dated Friday, Jan. 13, the project would involve demolishing the vacant CVS building and constructing a new building with a drive-thru lane.

Because a portion of the property that developers are looking to build the restaurant on is located in White Plains, the application is currently being reviewed by the Greenburgh Planning Board and White Plains city officials, in addition to the New York State Department of Transportation, Feiner said.

If approved, the Chick-fil-A would be the second location in Westchester. The first location will open in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr. and was approved by the Yonkers Planning Board on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The restaurants are known for their chicken sandwiches.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

