Open in App
Deming, NM
See more from this location?
KTSM

Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted

By Gabriela Rodríguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBFwH_0lJtYGwU00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An amber alert issued this morning for a child abduction in Deming, New Mexico, was lifted.

According to investigators, 3-year-old Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez was abducted from her residence on the 600 block of West 3rd St. by 34-year-old Jaime Gamboa and 33-year-old Adriana Rivas.

Authorities say she has been located and is safe.

Gamboa was last seen wearing a muscle shirt and dark jeans. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Adriana Rivashas brown eyes and red hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIdPo_0lJtYGwU00
Adriana Rivas. Photo: New Mexico State Police
Ayvanna Gaco-Hernandez. Photo: New Mexico State Police
Jaime Gamboa. Photo: New Mexico State Police

According to New Mexico State Police, Gamboa and Rivas are acquaintances of Avyanna’s mother.

Many details are still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Deming Police Department (575) 546-0354, or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Man who shot Las Cruces gym employee sentenced to 12 years
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Man sentenced to 16 years for attacking stepfather with hammer
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
17-year-old boy shot, killed while driving on I-25 in Dona Ana County
Dona Ana County, NM8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Doña Ana County officials: 4-year-old ejected during rollover, woman charged
Hatch, NM1 day ago
Former Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputy convicted for five felony counts
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
One of two suspects in custody after stabbing in Las Cruces, police say
Las Cruces, NM6 days ago
Las Cruces Police asks Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners to acquire Theft Alarm Software Update
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
Two 16-year-olds arrested for killing other teen near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM8 days ago
Newly passed bill in New Mexico to hold people accountable for unsafe gun practices
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
LCPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing after leaving note
Las Cruces, NM11 days ago
The loss of emergency SNAP benefits creates demand at Las Cruces food pantry
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Film Las Cruces holding open casting call for feature film
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
NM State baseball defeats Utah Tech for first win over DI opponent
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
NM State women beat UIC for first-ever postseason win
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
NMSU begins to narrow search for men’s basketball coach
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
NM State women beat ETSU to advance to WBI Championship
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
NM State women lose to Cal Baptist in WBI Championship
Las Cruces, NM6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy