Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An amber alert issued this morning for a child abduction in Deming, New Mexico, was lifted.

According to investigators, 3-year-old Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez was abducted from her residence on the 600 block of West 3rd St. by 34-year-old Jaime Gamboa and 33-year-old Adriana Rivas.

Authorities say she has been located and is safe.

Gamboa was last seen wearing a muscle shirt and dark jeans. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Adriana Rivashas brown eyes and red hair.

Adriana Rivas. Photo: New Mexico State Police Ayvanna Gaco-Hernandez. Photo: New Mexico State Police Jaime Gamboa. Photo: New Mexico State Police

According to New Mexico State Police, Gamboa and Rivas are acquaintances of Avyanna’s mother.

Many details are still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Deming Police Department (575) 546-0354, or dial 911.

