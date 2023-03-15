Holyoke Road Race registration fee increases Thursday

The 46th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 1 p.m. To participate in the 10K, the registration fee is $35 and the 2-mile walk is $25. The price of each will increase by $5 on Thursday. Anyone under 18 registering for the 10K is $25.
The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th. This year the parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city.
22News is broadcasting the parade live beginning at 12 p.m. on-air and online at WWLP.com .
