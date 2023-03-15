Holyoke Road Race registration fee increases Thursday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking to enter the annual Road Race in Holyoke, the registration fee will increase on Thursday.

The 46th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 1 p.m. To participate in the 10K, the registration fee is $35 and the 2-mile walk is $25. The price of each will increase by $5 on Thursday. Anyone under 18 registering for the 10K is $25.

To register visit holyokestpatricksroadrace.org .

Participants are required to pick up their bib tag and t-shirts on Friday, March 17th between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. or on race day between 9 a.m. and noon at 143 Maple Street.

The kid’s fun run is a free event that begins at 11 a.m. Registration is not required, participants are asked to line up at 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hampden and Walnut Street.

At 12:10 p.m. Mummers from Philadelphia are scheduled to perform.

The 10k race kicks off at 1 p.m. and the 2-mile walk starts at around 2 p.m.

The road race attracts more than 7,000 runners and thousands of fans along the route cheering them on. The winner in the 10K for 2022 was Jason Ayr with a time of 31:19.

70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th. This year the parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city.

22News is broadcasting the parade live beginning at 12 p.m. on-air and online at WWLP.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.