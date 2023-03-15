Open in App
Exeter, NH
Portsmouth Herald

‘Shadows and Light’ theme show winners chosen at SAA

By Portsmouth Herald,

4 days ago

EXETER — The attendees of the Seacoast Artist Association’s March Second Friday artist reception chose Masako Buck’s watercolor “Blue Shadows” for the monthly theme show “Shadows and Light” People's Choice Award. "The subject of shadows was done for a class with Doris Rice,” explained Buck. “Before the class, I went to the woods in Newmarket where I live and saw the perfect subject so I took a picture. I’ve been taking lessons with Doris for about 15 years. I am learning to relax and enjoy painting. I have learned less is more. Stepping away from my painting when I could continue to add more is difficult for me."

The Best in Show winner was “Thinking of You After Breakfast!” by Cori Caputo. “Inspired by the delicate leftover shells of my breakfast, I took this photo in my kitchen and enhanced it with my sense of humor in Photoshop,” Caputo says. “It seemed fitting to add suggestions of gently spinning planets as I pondered the age old question of chickens, creation, eggs and the universe.”

In honor of National Poetry Month, the theme for next month is “Pure Poetry.” The SAA asks that you illustrate a poem and include it with your piece. Drop off is Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all artists are welcome. Please see seacoastartist.org for rules and form to print out and bring with your entry. The Second Friday reception is April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. Music will be provided by Irish harper and Phillips Exeter instructor Regina Delaney. The public is invited. The Seacoast Artist Association is located at 130 Water St., in historic downtown Exeter. They are open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: ‘Shadows and Light’ theme show winners chosen at SAA

