WSPA 7News

NC deputies arrest suspected con artist, held under $1 million bond

By Jason O. Boyd,

4 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man claiming to be named Lucas Rockefeller who was pretending to be wealthy was arrested by Craven County deputies as a suspected con artist.

Officials said they received complaints on March 11 about the man, who was reportedly spending large amounts of money at local businesses in New Bern. Investigators said they were able to identify at least one person who was the victim of financial card fraud.

Luke James Greenwood, of Manhattan, N.Y., was identified and located at CarolinaEast Medical Center later that day, receiving help for a heart condition. When he was released, officials said he was served warrants for obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

Greenwood used the aliases of Richard Peterson, Rich Rockefeller, Lucas Rockefeller, Lewis Wilderman and Larry Niemans. Officials said he was born in Canada and has addresses in Florida, California, Nevada, New York and North Carolina.

He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond pending further investigation.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Greenwood is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6632.

